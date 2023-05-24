Though the pizza is great at Birroteca, there are so many more amazing dishes to taste. Offering modern, rustic Italian cuisine, the appetizers, salads and entrees are just as delicious. And there is always room for dessert. Take a look at some of the options below (Birroteca offers both vegetarian options, as well as dishes made with ingredients that do not contain gluten) and make your reservation today!

• Burrata Cheese Bruschetta: Melted Grape Tomatoes | Basil

• Spiced Crispy Chick Peas

• Meatballs: House Ricotta | Tomato Sauce

• Baby Heriloom Tomatoes: Ricotta Prima Dolce | Pistachios | Baby Red Oak Leaf | Cider Vinaigrette | Lemon Thyme Honey

• Carbonara: Handmade Fettuccini | Pancetta | Egg Yolk | Parmesan

• Wild Boar Bolognese: Handmade Pappardelle | Parmesan

• Sausage Pomodoro: Mezzi Rigatoni | Plum Tomatoes | Red Onions | Calabrian Peppers | Spicy Fennel Sausage | Pecorino

• Italian Kit Kat

Take a look at the full dinner menu and beverage menu today. Come taste why Birroteca is a city favorite – make your reservations here.

