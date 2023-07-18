The Baltimore Museum of Art is adding a local touch to its contemporary wing, featuring works by artists with ties to Baltimore and the surrounding region.

The “How Do We Know the World?” galleries give visitors “a meaningful way to experience and connect with the art on view, by engaging audiences with topics, ideas, and happenings that are relevant and resonant in their lives,” according to the press release.

“How Do We Know the World?” is co-curated by BMA’s Curator of Contemporary Art Jessica Brown Bell, and the museum’s Associate Curator of Contemporary Art Leila Grothe.

BMA’s first gallery features paintings, drawings and mixed-media works by six artists with ties to the Baltimore region. The artists represent “the creative life force of Baltimore.”

“An essential part of our vision at the BMA is to uplift our immediate creative community. Baltimore continues to be an epicenter of artistic experimentation, with artists bringing forward new thinking and approaches that expand the experience and possibilities of art,” Asma Naeem, the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director, said in a press release. “We want to share in this adventurous spirit and become an integral part of the city’s cultural fabric by creating opportunities and platforms for the artists and innovators in our own backyard. I’m thrilled that we are highlighting more work by artists with ties to Baltimore in How Do We Know the World? and look forward to continuing to increase their presence in our galleries.”

The central gallery at the BMA’s contemporary wing looks at “how artists challenge and reclaim identity through assertions of self-possession,” according to the release. The display features work from more artists, both from Baltimore and not.

The last gallery, also featuring works from artists from Baltimore and beyond, is dedicated to world-building.

Like this: Like Loading...