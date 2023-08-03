This Week: Alberto Cavalieri artist talk with AIA Baltimore + Catalyst Contemporary, Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, First Fridays performance at the Lewis with Maimouna Youssef + WhoCamille, Jan Eveland and Sarah Magida artist talk at Creative Alliance, Plein Air with Beth-Ann Wilson at Crystal Moll Gallery, Crosscurrence curated by Andrew Shenker at Current, and Idra Novey with Jordan Tierney + Jenenne Whitfield at The Ivy Bookshop — PLUS MAP Cyberwire call-for-entry and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Alberto Cavalieri | Artist Talk

Thursday, August 3 :: 6-7pm

virtual

Join AIA Baltimore and Catalyst Contemporary gallery in conversation with artist Alberto Cavalieri

Catalyst Contemporary and the Baltimore chapter of the American Institute of Architects partner to present sculpture by Alberto Cavalieri at the Center for Architecture and Design. The works on display come from Cavalieri’s series of twisting and elegant “Knots.” In solid cast iron and fabricated, modular aluminum these knot sculptures take viewers on a journey through the beautiful potential of Cavalieri’s elegant forms and into the context of the much larger-scaled possibilities of architecture.

AIA Baltimore is excited to exhibit Alberto Cavalieri’s works to promote dialog about form, materiality, and construction and, on a deeper level, the artist’s use of knots in response to the built environment of his native Venezuela.

Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk: August 2023

Friday, August 4 :: 5-9pm

This August Art Walk is overflowing! You’re not going to want to miss it!

Join Casa the la Cultura for Came Moreno’s first solo exhibit in the US, “Roots, Color and Folklore”, highlighting more than 38 pieces. Crystal Moll Gallery, in collaboration with Highlandtown Gallery are giving you a very special sneak peek to the 10th Annual Plain Air Show, stop by Friday night to preview the 42 featured artists.

PEAK Performance is teaming up with Creatively Mindful again to bring you the best of Baltimore’s emerging talent. Stop by to meet the artist, learn about their work, have a bite of pizza and enjoy a delicious wine from Off The Rox.

The Hub @ 3522’s most popular annual event is back: Lorraine Imwold Art LIVE Screen printing! Bring your own printable piece, or purchase a blank and create your one-of-a-kind hand screen printed work of art. We’re also cheering in August with a brand-new queen! Join Evening of Vintage Smut and Rust-N-Shine in crowning the next “Miss Mistress of Smut”, featuring guest judge Betty O’Hellno. The pageant starts at 7 pm.

Make your way to Snake Hill where Night Owl Gallery will be hosting Baltimore-based multidisciplinary artist, Samantha Carmichael’s first solo show – “Pure Chaos”! Check out our website and map for a full listing of pop-up vendors and exhibits. Friday night is heating up and we can’t wait!

First Fridays: Maimouna “Mu Mu Fresh” Youssef and WhoCamille

Friday, August 4 :: 6-8:30pm

@ Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Relax and unwind from your week and mingle at The Reginald F. Lewis Museum with local musical performances. Explore our latest one-of-a-kind exhibitions with food and drinks by local chefs from Lexington Market. During our Black Futures, Black Imaginings Music Edition, experience a wide range of music connected with Black futurism and involving the imagination, time, and liberation. Come early to view Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined.

Vibe with us this month as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with performances by Maimouna “Mu Mu Fresh” Youssef and WhoCamille, a discussion on the five elements of hip hop, and a pop-up art show. Baltimore-born and D.C.-raised, Grammy®-nominated singer Maimouna Youssef blends gospel, jazz, soul, and hip hop to encourage listeners to believe in their own potential. Mumu Fresh has toured internationally as a critically acclaimed Afro-Indigenous singer, MC, songwriter, activist, workshop facilitator, and audio engineer who’s been called a “quadruple threat” by The Roots’ Black Thought and “groundbreaking” by Oscar-winning artist Common. Mumu Fresh’s music and philanthropic endeavors has been featured in publications such as Variety, Ebony, Essence, BET, NPR, Al-Jazeera, Afro Punk & more. Maimouna has also served as a mentor for several Grammy U-affiliated young aspiring artists.

