BmoreArt’s Picks: August 29 – September 4

This Week: MICA Graduate Studies exhibition curated by Ashley Molese, Submersive Productions presents: The Boundary: A Life or Death Experience, Made-in-Baltimore Pink Closeout Party at HEX Superette, BmoreArt Connect+Collect at The Walters with James Williams II and Dany Chan, Taking Space exhibition opens at Creative Alliance, Highlandtown Arts District (ha!) 20 Year Birthday Party, There Within Lies the Gospel: Truth opening at Galerie Myrtis, and Everyman Theatre presents “A Doll’s House” — PLUS Charm City Fringe Festival Call for Performers + Volunteers and more featured opportunities!

Header Image: James Williams II, Wilderness of Waves (2023), part of Connect+Collect at The Walters event this Thursday at 6 pm: How Artists and Museums can work together – with Cara Ober, Jeffrey Kent, Walters Associate Curator Dany Chan, and Williams – the 2022 Sondheim Winner.BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Inaugural Graduate Studies Alumni Exhibition An Exercise in Persistence

Ongoing through September 24

@ MICA Riggs & Leidy Galleries

Featured Alumni:

Denise Shanté Brown, MA ’17 (Social Design)

Kyle Ellingson, MFA ‘21 (Illustration Practice)

Katty Huertas, MFA ’20 (Graphic Design)

Kei Ito, MFA ‘16 (Photo and Electronic Media)

Noor Khan, MFA ‘22 (Community Arts)

Lia Liao, MA ‘19 (Illustration)

Liz Miller, MFA ’20 (Studio Art)

McKinley Wallace III, MA ‘21 (Teaching)

Bhoomi Mistry, MA ’22 (Graphic Design)

Maceo Tendaji, MFA ‘17 (Filmmaking)

Sizhu Li, MFA ‘18 (Mount Royal School of Art)

Saskia Kahn, MFA ’22 (Photography + Media & Society)

Mama Sallah Jenkins, MFA ’23 (Rinehart School of Sculpture

Taha Heydari, MFA ’16 (LeRoy E. Hoffberger School of Painting)<

Graduate Studies invited Ashley Molese, an 2014 alumna of the Curatorial Practice MFA, to curate this exhibition. Ashley is an independent producer, curator and festival organizer, who specializes in temporary public art, new media and large-scale design/build projects, such as FUTURES at the Smithsonian Arts+Industries Building (2020–2022) and Baltimore’s Light City (2015 –2018).

This first-ever group exhibition of Graduate Studies alumni features work by an alum from each of MICA’s residential graduate degree programs, as an opportunity to explore what postgraduate practice looks like across the spectrum of disciplines represented by Graduate Studies at MICA — as an opportunity to create an inspiring and engaging learning experience for students.

The exhibition will be a highlight of the Graduate Studies New Student Orientation Week; a featured stop on the Station North Arts District Art Walk, and the focus of our alumni gathering—the Graduate Studies Reunion reception on September 23rd as part of MICA Weekend.

The Boundary: A Life or Death Experience | Special Pay-What-You-Can Performance

Wednesday, August 30 | Ongoing through October 15

Submersive Productions presents:

The Boundary: A Life or Death Experience

Summary:

Visit Boundry, a brand-new startup that allows you to pre-plan and customize your afterlife experience. As part of our exclusive marketresearch team, tour our state-of-the-art facilities and afterlife showroom. For every door that closes, another will open.

Your highly personalized experience lasts approximately 75 minutes. Participants enter in focus groups of up to seven individuals. Planto arrive at least 10 minutes prior to your start time. Location, directions and parking instructions will be provided in an email followingyour ticket purchase.

Planning Your Visit:

This immersive experience requires you to move from room to room and invites interaction with performers. It is neither an escaperoom nor a game. You cannot “win” or “lose” The Boundary, but you can opt out or seek help at any time.

While the building is accessible by those using a wheelchair or restricted in movement, we encourage folks with specific access needsto contact us at info@submersiveproductions.com. We are happy to assist you.

Content Notes:

The Boundary was created by a diverse team of artists and the content presented references a wide range of spiritual, religious andnon-theistic perspectives concerning the concept of the afterlife. This experience invites you to explore your own relationship withdeath, grief and loss as you are willing and able.

Parents thinking about bringing children should gauge their interest and ability to discuss and explore the above themes.

[Necessary disclaimer: The Boundary experience and the Boundry company are works of fiction created by SubmersiveProductions with all rights thereunto reserved. Any similarities to persons or companies real or imagined are purely coincidental.]

BmoreArt Connect + Collect at the Walters

Thursday, August 31 :: 6-7:30pm

@ The Walters

Location: Walters’ Graham Auditorium

Registration required.

Join us for a special edition of BmoreArt’s Connect + Collect, a program series designed to promote a culture of art collecting in Baltimore. The discussion will be led and moderated by co-directors Cara Ober, Editor and Publisher at BmoreArt, and Jeffrey Kent, an artist and Curator in Residence at the Peale. We welcome audiences, especially those interested in visual arts careers, to learn more about how to establish your artistic career from James Williams II, curator, educator, interdisciplinary artist, and winner of the 2022 Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, and Dany Chan, Associate Curator of Asian Art at the Walters Art Museum.

This conversation will illuminate lessons learned, how to find and pursue opportunities, professional engagement with museums, and criteria for prospective collectors, curators, and jurors. Audience members are encouraged to bring questions for the panelists for an interactive Q&A. Following the conversation, please join us for a light reception in the museum.

Connect + Collect is a BmoreArt initiative designed to engage new and established collectors and to build relationships with Baltimore based artists and galleries through talks, gallery tours, and studio visits. We help you collect the work of artists on the verge of global success while catalyzing a collective momentum around placing works by Baltimore based artists in institutional, corporate, and private collections.

