BmoreArt’s Picks: December 13-19

This Week: Cheryl Warrick at Academy Art Museum, Reading Douglass opening reception at the Lewis Museum, artist talk with Murjoni Merriweather and Jessica Bastidas at The Walters, BMA Violet Hour discussion with Torkwase Dyson, Jamea Richmond-Edwards and Zoë Charlton led by Jessica Bell Brown, New Generations and Scene Seen receptions at Creative Alliance, opening night for Rosa Leff at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, Sankofa Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration at The Peale, and Winterfest Preview at Baltimore Clayworks — PLUS BmoreArt Call for Video Interns and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Cheryl Warrick: Abstract Surge

Thursday, December 15 | Ongoing through February 2023

@ Academy Art Museum

Cheryl Warrick’s intuitive language of abstraction charts the exuberant inner worlds of both the artist and the viewer. Using acrylic and oil paint, watercolors, and pencil, the artist creates dreamy portals that nevertheless invite interpretation: a corner of a letter or number here, a seed and a sprout there. Her organic forms are enriched by her expertly crafted patterns—and in her later works—expansive painted and poured textures, as she eliminates negative space in favor of a maximalist experience.

This exhibition will feature works from various stages of Warrick’s career and is presented in collaboration with Dolan/Maxwell. The Museum’s Student Art Exhibition will feature student-created works that respond to Warrick’s exhibition.

Reading Douglass | Opening Reception

Thursday, December 15 • 4:30-5:30pm

@ Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Join us as we celebrate the opening of this highly anticipated exhibition. In Reading Douglass, we explore Frederick Douglass’ passion for reading as a form of resistance. Designed as an interactive installation that invokes the power of reading by recreating a library, the installation invites us to in the words of Douglass “open ourselves up to the ideas of other people.” Douglass knew how deeply political, powerful, and liberating knowledge could be. He always held that through reading “we can begin to see the world in new ways.” This installation provides space for us to explore our own curiosities while learning about how books and reading shaped the life of Frederick Douglass.

Artists Talk: Murjoni Merriweather and Jessica Bastidas

Thursday, December 15 • 6-7pm

@ The Walters Art Museum

Join us for a series of talks featuring the artists in Activating the Renaissance, an exhibition that seeks to illustrate the connections between the Italian Renaissance and Baroque periods and contemporary art, each offering insights into the other. In this last of three interviews, artists Murjoni Merriweather and Jessica Bastidas are in conversation with Jeffrey Kent, artist and Chief Curator of the Peale Center, and Joaneath Spicer, the James A. Murnaghan Curator of Renaissance and Baroque Art. The speakers will discuss the themes in the show and their artistic practice. This program was developed in conjunction with the exhibition Activating the Renaissance, currently on view at the Walters through February 26.

