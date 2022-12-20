BmoreArt’s Picks: December 20-26

This Week: Trixie Little at Ottobar, solstice walk at Cylburn Arboretum, holiday market at Motor House, Die Hard interactive movie night at Creative Alliance, Highlandtown Gallery Holiday Show, and Frederick Arts Council presents The Salon — PLUS MAP’s Call for Entry at Zekes and more featured opportunities.

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

TRIXIE LITTLE PRESENTS HOLIDAY HOOTENANNY!

Tuesday, December 20 – Thursday, December 22

@ Ottobar

Naughty Elf, Pint-Size Powerhouse and Queen of Burlesque TRIXIE LITTLE presents her hilarious holiday cabaret– HOLIDAY HOOTENANNY! Now with more nuts than a fruit cake! With the gravely voiced best selling author and songster Michael Patrick Flanagan Smith with live toe-tappin’ music by the ridiculously talented Sunny Sighed and B’ald Lightning!

Round up your mistletoe carrying, snow snorting, reindeer riding, mischief making, eggnog guzzling outlaw friends for the adult holiday show you’ve been waiting for! Expect outrageous acrobatics, grown up puppets, mind-blowing striptease, your favorite sing-a-long songs, side-splitting shenanigans, home baked goodies and even a photo shoot with Santa in a g-string.

Wednesday Walk: Learning the Land/Winter Solstice Walk

Wednesday, December 21 • 12-1pm

@ Cylburn Arboretum

Wednesday Walk: Learning the Land!

We will take a walk through the Cylburn grounds to learn about Cylburn, past and present, led by Cylburn expert and former Baltimore City Naturalist Glenda Weber. This walk will take place on the Winter Solstice, which is a great time to be able to see features of the land otherwise covered in foliage.

Attendees should meet at the Vollmer Center at noon.

Motor House Collect-A-Thon Holiday Market

Ongoing through Thursday, December 22

@ Motor House

Motor House is proud to close out the 2022 season with the “Collect-A-Thon” Exhibit and Holiday Market curated by their Director of Operations, Tori Muñoz. The entirety of the exhibit is mindfully priced with no piece exceeding $500. The exhibit’s intended focus is for art consumers to purchase for the holiday season. The Holiday Market will be held Friday, December 16th from 7pm – 10pm.

Featured Artists:

Tima Aflitunov Bukola Arthur Brandi Lewis Valerie A. Smith Alphonso Smith Jr.

