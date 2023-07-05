BmoreArt’s Picks: July 4-10

This Week: AVAM’s 4th of July Pet Parade, Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival, Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, Baltimore Jewelry Center Potluck + Birthday Party, B-Fly performs at the Lewis Museum’s First Fridays, Jan Eveland + Sarah Magida opening reception at Creative Alliance, reception at Black Research Artist Space for What Happens When We Nurture, Morel Doucet artist talk at Galerie Myrtis, and Baltimore Clayworks Summer Exhibitions opening receptions featuring Patrick Bell + Kiran Joan — PLUS Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington call for residencies and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk

Friday, July 7 :: 5-9pm

As always, the First Friday Art Walk in the Highlandtown Arts District is free to attend. On Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5:00–8:00 p.m., check out food and drink specials at restaurants and bars like Snake Hill, Sally O’s, and IndoViet.

There are also special events and popups at various venues in the district. Some venues are open earlier than 5:00 p.m. and some stay open past 8:00 p.m. so be sure to check individual listings on the map. The Art Walk Map will be updated as the art walk approaches.

Potluck + BJC Birthday Party

Friday, July 7 :: 6-8pm

@ Baltimore Jewelry Center

Join us as we celebrate the BJC’s 9th Birthday with the Spring Session Community Potluck, Friday, July 7th from 6-8pm. Bring something to share with your friends and classmates as we admire all the pieces created during the latest session. We will also be launching our Summer Fundraiser, sharing our goals for the year, and discussing exciting ideas for summer events. Every dollar raised during the Summer Fundraiser directly facilitates our myriad programs, which include visiting artist residencies, youth workforce development opportunities, exhibitions, and course scholarships. We would love to count you among our supporters this year!

First Fridays Featuring B-Fly

Friday, July 7 :: 6-8:30pm

@ Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Exhibits open at 6 pm. Performance begins at 7 pm.

Admission:

Members – $20

Non-Members – $25

Food available for purchase

Relax and unwind from your week and mingle at The Reginald F. Lewis Museum with local musical performances. Explore our latest one-of-a-kind exhibitions with food and drinks by local chefs from Lexington Market. During our Black Futures, Black Imaginings Music Edition, experience a wide range of music connected with Black futurism and involving the imagination, time, and liberation. Come early to view Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined. Womanist. Formidable. Multi-disciplined… This sultry summer month will be a groove with the vocals of B-FLY. Hailing from the west coast, B-FLY is a non-fiction film producer and music creator who uses multiple mediums to express her “I” statements. As an advocate for the liberation of Black women and Black people, her lyrics resonate like a sonic bullhorn. Through her moniker, BlackShesus, B utilizes her original Afro-futurist style of filmmaking to produce unscripted short films and documentaries. As co-founder of BlakWater Production House in Baltimore, she continues paving the way for women in the technical arts.

“I produce films that convey our collective story, but I make music to tell my own.” – B, 2023

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...