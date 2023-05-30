BmoreArt’s Picks: May 30 – June 5

This Week: Tracie Taylor at Steven Scott Gallery, Hilton Carter book celebration at The Ivy Bookshop, Stoop Storytelling + Queer Jewish Arts Festival at Creative Alliance, First Thursdays in Bromo Arts District + Mount Vernon, Asia North Closing Event at Motor House + The Parlor, Muse & Metaphor opening reception at Gallery 1448, Jonathan Gilmore Project at the Lewis, Mind on Fire * Ami Dang * Laure Drogoul at Current Space, Henson Homecoming at MCHC, and Baltimore Center Stage’s Gala — PLUS Comcast RISE grant program and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Tracie Taylor: Manipulated Hand-Painted Photographs 1983-2023

Ongoing through August 31

@ Steven Scott Gallery

Taylor’s photo-paintings are in the collections of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, DC; Academy Art Museum, Easton, MD; Albin O. Kuhn Library and Gallery, University of Maryland Baltimore County; Federal Reserve Bank, Richmond, VA; Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD; WJZ-TV-13, Baltimore, MD, and numerous other corporate and private collections. In 2000 her work was included in “Gardener’s Delight” and in 2006 in “Vistas and Visions: Selected Landscapes from the Permanent Collection” both at National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C. Her photographs were chosen for two “Current Works,” juried exhibitions in 1992 and 2001, at the Society for Contemporary Photography in Kansas City, MO. She has participated in over seventy shows at Steven Scott Gallery two of which were solo exhibitions in 1990 and 2000. Publications include The Official Marshall’s Handcoloring Guide and Gallery, The Tools & Techniques of Handcoloring Using Marshall’s Materials and Handcoloring Photographs, How to Create Color Images from Black and White Photographs, and “HANDCOLORING PHOTOGRAPHS,” by James McKinnis. Steven Scott Gallery has represented the artist since it’s opening in 1988.

Tracie Taylor was born in Oakland, California in 1957. Her family lived in California and Hawaii before settling in McLean, VA. She moved to Richmond, VA where she received her B.F.A in Textiles at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1978 and her M.F.A in Photography/Film also at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1983. Taylor is enjoying retirement from higher education first as Faculty/Administrative Director of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Photography and Film Program and concluding as an administrator at University of Richmond’s Art and Art History Department. The extra time provides many additional hours to spend in the studio.

NEW LOCATION

Steven Scott Gallery

917 Stubblefield Lane

Baltimore, MD 21202

An Evening With Hilton Carter: LIVING WILD

Thursday, June 1 :: 6pm

@ The Ivy Bookshop

The Ivy presents an evening with Hilton Carter in celebration of his new book, Living Wild! This special happy hour-style event will take place on The Ivy’s covered back patio, and offers a chance to hear from the acclaimed contemporary plant/interior stylist, author, and artist.

Tickets are limited, and ticket options include $20 for entry or $65 for entry + a copy of Living Wild. Books will also be for sale at the event.

In his previous book, Wild at Home, Hilton Carter writes: “Have you ever walked into a plant nursery or greenhouse and instantly felt a change in the air? The feeling of calm that washes over you as you tilt your head back, close your eyes, and take a deep breath. This is the feeling you’re looking to replicate when you bring plants into your home.”

This is the feeling, too, we hope you will access this evening as we round the corner into June together.

Stoop Storytelling | Glitter, Gefilte, Guilt, & Guts

Thursday, June 1 :: 7:30pm

@ Creative Alliance

The Stoop Storytelling Series, in partnership with the Queer Jewish Arts Festival, presents Glitter, Gefilte, Guilt, and Guts: Stories by People Who are Jewish, Queer, and Here!

Got a story for this show? Submit it here! For the show, we are seeking individuals who identify as queer and Jewish to share a 7-minute true, personal tale. Stories can be about anything related to identifying as queer and Jewish—how you met your partner, your bubbie ally, how your chosen family is your tribe—we want to hear them all!

The Stoop Storytelling Series is a Baltimore-based live show and podcast that features “ordinary” people sharing the extraordinary, true tales of their lives. It showcases the stories of “ordinary” people, told in front of live audiences as large as 1,400. Stoop stories are weird, wonderful, hilarious, and heartbreaking — and, above all, intimate.

w/ Musical Guest Katie Long!

