BmoreArt’s Picks: November 21-26

This Week: Cerebro: Noche (Brain Eaters v Mowgli Gallery Takeover) at Night Owl Gallery, ArtCentric’s Cinderella returns to Baltimore Center Stage, Black Arts District ‘s documentary viewing, panel discussion, and storytelling circle at The Arch Social Club, Mill Centre Open Studios, Flora Night Market and Lighting of the 34th Street Miracle, Nerd Art Market at No Land Beyond – and more for your Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Cerebro: Noche Preview Party

Wednesday, November 22 :: 7-10pm

@ Night Owl Gallery

Preview Party! For one month only! Night Owl Gallery is pleased to host the incredible art of Mowgli and Brain Eaters Art Club! For this gallery take-over our talented friends with be unveiling new artwork, exclusive prints, t-shirts, and stickers as well as curating a delightful selection of hand-crafted patchwork, jewelry, and clothing from a hand-picked array of local and national artisans.

Cerebro: Noche – Brain Eaters v Mowgli Gallery Takeover

Selected Works by Ronnie Larrimore and Mowgli

1733 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Preview Party: Wednesday, Nov. 22 7-10 PM

Opening Reception: Friday, Nov. 24 5pm – 9pm

Show runs from Nov. 24, 2023 – January 6th, 2024

From Nov. 24th to Jan. 6th, Night Owl Gallery gets a shakeup with Mowgli and Brain Eaters Cerebro: Noche takeover! It’s not your average art show — it’s a creative explosion! Join us, snag some limited-edition goodies, and soak in the coolest art scene.

Admission’s free, so mark your calendar and catch the vibe!

Preview Party Eventbrite.

Opening Reception Eventbrite.

ArtsCentric’s Cinderella

Friday, November 24 | Ongoing through December 23

@ Baltimore Center Stage

Blending elements of classic and contemporary versions of Cinderella, ArtsCentric returns to BCS following its must-see performances of Crowns with its take on the time-honored story that’s not to be missed! Inspired by the groundbreaking 1997 movie featuring Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston, Cinderella is an enchanting musical adventure. This version of the beloved, timeless classic features musical performances that follow Cinderella’s magical transformation with the help of her fairy godmother, in a show that will be enjoyable for all generations.

Making Our Spaces Sacred

Friday, November 24 :: 6-7:30pm

@ Arch Social Club

CATCH A DOCUMENTARY VIEWING IN THE BLACK ARTS DISTRICT: On Friday, November 24, 2023, from 6:00–7:30 p.m., the Black Arts District is sponsoring a documentary viewing, panel discussion, and storytelling circle at The Arch Social Club. “Making Our Spaces Sacred,” written and produced by Mama Nef Partlow-Myrick, explores Baltimore’s other Black experience of people transforming ordinary outdoor spaces into meccas of extraordinary meaning.

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...