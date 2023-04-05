Fourteen-time Grammy Award-winner Bruno Mars will headline the Preakness LIVE concert at this year’s Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Mars has headlined Preakness LIVE once before, in 2011, when Train joined him.

This year, the stage is being relocated from the center of the infield to improve the view of the final stretch of the race.

Previous Preakness LIVE headliners have included artists such as Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, D-Nice, 2 Chainz, and Jack Harlow.

Preakness LIVE takes over the Pimlico infield on race day, featuring a full day of live music around the horse racing main event. Mars will take the stage directly after the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes.

In addition to headliner Mars, there will be performances by Grammy-nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove, Baltimore’s DJ Quicksilva, and many more.

Mars’ career has spanned decades, with his professional musical performances beginning when he was a young child in Hawaii. He is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who plays multiple instruments, comfortable in myriad musical styles.

He has earned 14 Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards, 11 American Music Awards, and 14 Soul Train Music Awards. In 2019, Billboard ranked Mars at number 41 on its list of Greatest All Time Artists.

Tickets for Preakness LIVE are available for purchase beginning today, with general admission prices starting at $70.

More information on this year’s Preakness will become available in the coming weeks, including additional entertainment programming for the weekend.

