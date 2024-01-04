The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will perform a special tribute to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. at the B&O Railroad Museum on the evening of Monday, Jan. 15, the day of the federal holiday recognizing King’s birthday and civil rights legacy.

The concert will honor King and the Freedom Seekers of the Underground Railroad in the 1884 B&O Roundhouse as part of the museum’s Underground Railroad programming and BSO’s Symphony in the City Series. “The event promises an unprecedented fusion of history and music,” according to the press release announcing the concert.

A new, original song will be premiered, commissioned by the BSO and written by Wordsmith, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Artistic Partner. “Network to Freedom” is an homage to those Freedom Seekers whose stories are told in the museum’s Underground Railroad exhibit. “The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad” exhibit was unveiled in 2022, and the museum is designated as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Site since 2021.

“Network to Freedom” explores the history of American Railroading at the B&O, and according to Wordsmith, “explore[s] the impact of the B&O during the Civil War, its economic influence, and the roots of the Underground Railroad. Unearthing tales of resilience from historical figures like Henry Box Brown and William & Ellen Craft, the B&O Railroad holds a treasure trove of stories that have shaped our nation.”

“We could not be more honored to have our exhibit be the inspiration for Wordsmith’s original song and to have it debuted as tribute to Dr. King’s message of equality and unity,” said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum. “This will be a truly moving experience not to be missed.”

The concert will pay feature works by prominent Black composers, including Florence Price, Duke Ellington, and Carlos Simon in addition to Wordsmith’s work.

“Over the past few years, the B&O Museum has made great strides in unearthing stories of free slaves passing through their historic grounds while revitalizing Mt. Claire Station; a site where freedom seekers made their way to freedom,” said Wordsmith. “I’m beyond proud to tell these stories along with the beginnings of the American railroad system with my BSO colleagues on such a monumental evening where we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Jeri Lynne Johnson will conduct the performance, Wordsmith will appear as the spoken word artist, and vocalists Nazarene Maloney (soprano), Samone Scriber (soprano), Asia Haynie (mezzo-soprano), Jaillah Wehye (mezzo-soprano), Oguchi Ebunine (tenor), Darrin Scott (tenor), Dorian Forbes (baritone) and Cameron Potts (bass) will also perform.

Tickets for this event are available for free at Eventbrite.

The concert takes place on Monday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The B&O Railroad Museum is located at 901 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD.

