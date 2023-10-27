The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) announced new Symphony in the City series dates for its 2023-24 season.

The series is a lineup of free concerts that break the constraints of traditional concert venues with the goal of fostering free, unique musical encounters throughout Baltimore City.

Symphony in the City will kick off its series with a special Día de los Muertos performance on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 pm at Archbishop Borders School in the heart of East Baltimore’s Highlandtown neighborhood.

“Connecting communities through the universal language of music, Symphony in the City stands as a beacon of BSO’s mission to make classical music more accessible while bringing more music to more Baltimoreans,” said Mark Hanson, BSO’s President and CEO. “This series invites celebration of the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos, while bringing the joy of live orchestral music to the heart of Baltimore.”

The tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) originated in Mexico, where it honors deceased loved ones through upbeat celebrations, decorated altars, and festive music. “The BSO’s event embraces this spirit, curating a repertoire reflective of Latin American culture while simultaneously paying homage to Baltimore’s growing Latino population,” reads the press release announcing the details of the Symphony in the City series.

The opening concert will be led by Miami-based conductor Jacomo Bairos, and the program is described as “a mosaic of Latin American musical heritage.

“Highlights include Abreu’s Tico Tico no Fubá, Revueltas’ “Noche de Jaranas” from La Noche de los Mayas, Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, Moncayo’s Huapango and Piazzolla’s Oblivion with BSO Second Clarinet Vitor Trindade as soloist,” read the press release. “Each piece has been meticulously chosen to resonate with the themes of Día de los Muertos, ensuring an immersive and authentic experience for concertgoers. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy special welcome performances of Buenas Tardes, Telcolote, La Sopa se Isabel, Canto de Pilón and De Colores performed by the student musicians of Archbishop Borders School.”

This year’s Symphony in the City series will center on community observances and celebrations, including a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day performance on Jan. 15, at the B&O Railroad Museum; and a summer kickoff performance conducted by the BSO’s new Music Director Jonathon Heyward on Friday, June 7.

All Symphony in the City performances are free, family-friendly, and open to all.

Symphony in the City: Día de los Muertos

Wednesday, November 1, student performance begins at 4:45 pm, BSO performance begins at 5:30 pm

Archbishop Borders School, 3500 Foster Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224

Artists

Jacomo Bairos, conductor

Vitor Trindade, clarinet

Repertoire

ABREU “Tico Tico no Fubá”

REVUELTAS Noche de Jaranasfrom La noches de los Mayas

GALINDO Poema de Neruda

MONCAYO Huapango

PIAZZOLLA Oblivion

FRANK Jungle Jauntfrom Three Latin American Dances

FALLA Danza ritual del fuego from El amor brujo

LECUONA Gitaneríasfrom Andalucía

LECUONA La Comparsa from Danzas afro-cubanas

LECUONA Malagueña from Andalucía

MÁRQUEZ Danzón No. 2

For more information on these community concerts and to reserve free Symphony in the City tickets, please visit this link.

