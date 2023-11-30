In a demonstration held on Black Friday, retail workers at Fanatics in Camden Yards, with the support of UNITE HERE Local 7, gathered on Eutaw Street to protest against what they say are unfair labor practices by their employer.

The protest, which took place at the Baltimore Orioles team store, aimed to draw attention to the ongoing dispute over a new union contract that would secure full-time employment, fair wages, and health benefits – benefits that Fanatics, the current operator of the team’s merchandise, has not agreed to provide.

The origins of this labor dispute can be traced back to a decision made by the Orioles at the beginning of the 2023 season. The team split its concessions operations, with the food and beverage side entrusted to the restaurant and hospitality company Levy, while Fanatics was given responsibility for merchandise.

While Levy promptly adopted the existing union contract, Fanatics has been reluctant to do so, resulting in protracted negotiations. The main points of contention revolve around Fanatics’ refusal to schedule full-time hours and offer health insurance to year-round workers.

Tracy Lingo, president of UNITE HERE Local 7, believes the protest on Friday brought to light Fanatics’ reluctance to adhere to the basic principles of a union agreement.

Lingo noted that the company appeared apprehensive about the demonstration and refused to grant workers their usual lunch break during the union-designated picketing hours. Despite these challenges, the protest saw a substantial turnout, with approximately 40 workers from Camden Yards and the Ravens showing their support.

UNITE HERE Local 7 has been representing workers at Camden Yards for many years, establishing a longstanding partnership with the workforce at Oriole Park. These negotiations affect around 70 workers in the retail unit, with a specific focus on the 30 individuals who work at Camden Yards year-round.

The potential to provide full-time employment with associated health benefits exists, as the team store remains open five days a week during the offseason. Fanatics’ unwillingness to schedule adequate hours has left some of these workers struggling to support their families and without health insurance.

The wage gap between Fanatics retail workers at Camden Yards and their counterparts at Fenway Park raises concerns about fairness and equitable compensation, says Lingo. Workers in Baltimore earn $15.50 per hour, which is more than 50% less than their counterparts at Fenway Park. Lingo attributes this wage gap to companies perceiving Baltimore as a city where they can pay lower wages due to socioeconomic factors.

“A lot of these companies come to Baltimore and they see Baltimore as a poor and predominantly Black city, and they think they can pay lower wages here than in other markets,” Lingo said. “If you compare Baltimore stadium wages to the east coast average for stadium workers (Florida to New York), we are on average $6 behind the union cities.”

While investments in Baltimore’s stadiums can benefit the city, Lingo believes that if the jobs created do not offer high-quality employment, the financial injection into the stadiums may benefit the sports teams but fall short of benefiting the broader community.

“I think there’s a real question about if we’re investing all this public funding into these stadiums, what is the responsibility of these companies that come into Baltimore and profit from that investment? What are they giving back to the community?”

In addition to scheduling issues, Lingo also pointed out the digital divide in Baltimore as a challenge. Employers, including Fanatics, are increasingly moving toward digital pay systems, which can pose difficulties for workers without reliable access to technology. This creates challenges in verifying pay stubs, which are essential for proving income for health insurance.

Lingo shared not only economic disparities but also personal stories of workers grappling with the absence of a union contract, including that of a member who was dealing with a family tragedy and was denied a day of paid work to attend the funeral.

As negotiations with Fanatics continue, the spotlight on Camden Yards is representative of the broader movement for hospitality workers in Baltimore. UNITE HERE Local 7 aims not only to secure a fair contract for Fanatics workers but also to initiate a larger conversation about the standards for stadium workers and the responsibility of companies within the community.

Lingo emphasized the importance of making this a public issue and raising awareness about what they see as unfair labor practices at Camden Yards. Moving forward, UNITE HERE Local 7 is actively engaged in bargaining with Fanatics and plans to commence negotiations with Levy in the fall. The union is also involved in talks with convention center workers, seeking to align wages for hospitality workers in Baltimore.

Baltimore Fishbowl reached out to Fanatics for a comment on the issues raised by Unite Here Local 7 and the concerns of the Camden Yards retail workers. Fanatics did not provide a response by the time of publication

