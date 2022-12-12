Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante opens in Federal Hill at 1121 Light St. Photo by Kevin Lynch.

Casual restaurant Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante is opening in Federal Hill at 1121 Light St. in a space previously occupied by Light Street Cafe. Tre Fratelli is a concept from Pedro Lovo, who opened Brendali Italian Ristorante in Federal Hill with his wife Brenda Salgado, and his two brothers Elmer Lovo and Julio Lovo. Tre Fratelli means three brothers in Italian.

Pedro Lovo and Salgado sold Brendali in recent years and later opened a location in Pikesville which they also sold a year-and-a-half ago. Brendali in Federal Hill is still open under different ownership.

Salgado told SouthBMore.com they were waiting for the right opportunity to come back into the city. They were envisioning a restaurant with a more casual concept with a new name.

They’ve been renovating the restaurant space since June and hope to open in late-December or early-January.

Salgado said everything at Tre Fratelli will be homemade. The large menu will feature appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, burgers, pasta dishes, pizza, desserts, and sides.

Read more at SouthBmore.

