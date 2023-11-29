Get ready for Baltimore’s Most Festive Weekend all along the waterfront!

Waterfront Partnership will celebrate the holiday season on Dec. 2 and 3 with Winter on the Waterfront to delight Baltimoreans of all ages. There will be more than 10 ways to kick off the winter fun, with festivals, art, ice skating, so much more.

Districts all along the waterfront, including Fells Point, Harbor Point, Harbor East, and the Inner Harbor will be decorated, lit up, and overflowing with art and holiday wonder.

There will be ice skating at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, open Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 – $15, and good for the entire day!

For all you runners (and walkers) and reindeer riders, there is a Reindeer Run 5k at Rash Field Park on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9:00 am.

Fells Point Old Thyme Christmas will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Broadway Square in Fells Point. Santa will arrive by tugboat at the Broadway Pier, where you can get photos with the big guy and see the lighting of the Christmas Tree. There will be Mensch on a Bench Storytime, crafts, and visitors will be treated to a great view of the Lighted Boat Parade.

The Parade of Lighted Boats will begin at 5:45 p.m. as night falls over the Harbor, and the boats will sail past Fells Point, Harbor East, and the Inner Harbor before returning to Canton.

Saturday (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.) will see the Holiday Makers Market at Harborplace, with more than 60 homegrown brands and indigenous entrepreneurs displaying their wares for your holiday shopping pleasure. Choose, if you’re able, between Baltimore’s most creative makers showcasing modern streetwear, home goods, self-care products, original art, skate wear, jewelry, and vintage treasures.

On Saturday at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, listen to Baltimore theater icon David DeBoy sing his niche hit single, “Crabs for Christmas,” along with other Baltimore-centric songs at this Saturday afternoon concert! Museum members can enjoy a VIP meet and greet before the concert. Tickets are $5 – $20, and can be purchased by clicking this link. The concert begins at 12:30 p.m.

In addition to these events, visitors can enjoy candle-making workshops, the German American Weekend festivities, music, and so much food! Plan your weekend and learn more about all the activities going on during the return of Baltimore’s Most Festive Weekend by clicking this link.

