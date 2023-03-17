Celebree School, an early childhood education center and child care provider, will open its first Baltimore City franchise location in Canton on April 17.

Located at 3904 Boston Street, the school will include a 6,000-square-foot playground that encourages “risk-based” play, which is meant to help children learn to evaluate and overcome challenges.

It will be the first Celebree School within Baltimore City, joining the franchise’s more than 20 locations throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area.

The Canton Celebree will also be the second location owned and operated by franchisee Jason Skidmore, who opened his first Celebree School in Glen Burnie in 2021.

“In partnering with Celebree School, I’ve seen how children can blossom when the right people provide each child with a safe and naturing environment that fosters growth, exploration, and learning,” Skidmore said in a statement. “I want to continue creating exceptional experiences for the families who trust us with their children, and I also want to continue to create opportunities for local educators to partner with a leadership team that is passionate about helping teachers pursue advancement in the field of education.”

Celebree School offers before- and after-school care, preschool, summer camps, and other programs for children ages six weeks to 12 years old.

Celebree School founder and CEO Richard Huffman opened his first child care location – then called Enchanted Child Care – in Ellicott City in 1994. Today, there are more than two dozen Celebree School locations.

“We’re honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Jason actualize their business goals and have them continue to grow within our Celebree School family,” Huffman said in a statement. “As we continue to expand our brand’s footprint through franchising, it’s more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of Jason’s second school brings me immense pride and joy. I know he is the perfect franchisee to drive our mission forward.”

Families can now enroll their children at the soon-to-open Canton location.

They can also schedule a site visit at Celebree School’s Welcome Center at 720 S. Montford Ave., Suite 101, between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can learn more about Celebree School online or by calling 410-202-8816.

Like this: Like Loading...