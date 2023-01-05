A photo of 2455 House Street from March. Photo by Kevin Lynch.

The Baltimore Peninsula development team of MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners on Wednesday announced CFG Bank has signed a 15-year lease for 97,000 sq. ft. of office space at the new 2455 House Street office building. The three-story office space at 2455 House Street will serve as the headquarters for CFG Bank, as well as its other companies Capital Funding Group and the Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center, Inc. CFG Bank will relocate from 1422 Clarkview Rd. in Baltimore County.

2455 House Street is a new eight-story, 221,500 sq. ft. building with 212,000 sq. ft. office and 9,500 sq. ft. of retail. It is part of Chapter 1B of the Baltimore Peninsula development that is currently wrapping up construction on five buildings totaling more than 1.1 million sq. ft. of new office, retail, and mixed-income residential.

Chapter 1B will have 440,000 sq. ft. of office; 586,000 sq. ft. of residential from 537 total housing units which break down as 367 market-rate residential dwelling units, 89 affordable dwelling units (ADU), and 81 extended-stay units; 116,000 sq. ft. of retail; more than 1,000 parking spaces; and 10 acres of parks and public space.

CFG Bank is working with NewGround to design its headquarters. The office space will feature various indoor and outdoor collaboration areas with an employee lounge totaling 5,000 sq. ft., a rooftop community space, a library area, kitchens, an indoor sports simulator, and more.

The Baltimore Peninsula development team announced in October that Chambers signed a 9,000 sq. ft. office lease for the Rye Street Market building that will begin in March. These two leases put the current office space footprint under construction at almost 25 percent leased.

Scooter Monroe, vice president of office leasing at MAG Partners, and real estate advisor Ed Guiltinan worked closely with the teams at JLL and Weller Development Partners to secure the CFG Bank lease. Antony Gross and Anne Marie Paintsil with JLL represented Baltimore Peninsula. Kevin Haus and Matt Haas, also with JLL, represented CFG Bank in the transaction.

