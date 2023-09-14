Charm City Fringe Festival will return this fall after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, the festival will take place in the Bromo Arts District with performances by artists from around the world and locally. This will be their first full-scale event since 2019.

“This homegrown festival is more than just a celebration of arts; it’s a reunion that celebrates our community’s spirit and resilience,” reads the press release announcing the Fringe Festival’s return.

The atmosphere will be focused on reuniting the community and recruiting new faces to help “rekindle Baltimore’s live theater scene.” The line-up will include 13 artists spanning a variety of genres. There will be off-hours events, including a drag brunch, and a launch party that will be free to the public.

Shows over the 10-day period will take place across multiple venues, showcasing theater, dance, music, and more. They will include emerging and established talent.

The free public launch party will be the place to preview the shows, meet the Charm City Fringe Community, and “soak in Baltimore’s artistic community.” It takes place Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 pm at Le Mondo (406 N. Howard Street).

There will be ticket bundles for attendees looking to see multiple shows. The packages offer extra perks and savings to help festival-goers make the most of their experience.

Local businesses have also partnered with Charm City Fringe Festival to offer discounts and promotions to attendees.

“We encourage all attendees to embrace the ‘High School Reunion’ spirit by dressing up in high school nostalgic garb. Whether it’s a varsity jacket, prom dress or your best combat boots and black lipstick combo, add an extra layer of fun to the festival as we relive the past and celebrate the present,” reads the press release.

2023 Charm City Fringe Festival Lineup

50 Shades of Gay: 8th Anniversary by Ike Avelli

Arson 101 by Kaylin and Levani

Law & Order B.I.G by Michael Harris

Spank Bank Time Machine by John Michael

Welcome to Splitsville by Matthew Sadowski

Flurpa! By Rufus Drawlings

Baal & Dix by Die Cast

Who Gave Slyvia the Bottle? by Josh Wilder

Alas, Confederates by Lights, Theatre, Action!

The Galaxy Brain Experience by Joe Cahill

1973 Dodge Monaco Station Wagon by 25th Prime

The Devil Within by Theatrical Mining Company

Tweets You Can Hold: A Fashion Presentation by Jacob Zabawa, Theresa Columbus, Izaak Collins,

Francisco Benavides, Luu Pham

Attendees must make a one-time $5 purchase of the required “Fringe” button, which is separate from the cost of the tickets to the performances.

A single show costs $15 if the attendee already has purchased the button, $20 if they have not, and the button is included.

Prices range from $35 for General Pricing for a 3-show pass to $210 for Last Chance Pricing for an All-Access pass. Pass prices include the purchase of the Fringe button.

General Pricing lasts from now until Sept. 23. Last Chance pricing runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 8.

