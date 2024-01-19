Maryland state lawmakers and education leaders are searching for ways to decrease chronic absenteeism in schools statewide.

Over one-third of Maryland K-12 students missed 10% or more school days last year, the state education department presented in a senate hearing Thursday. That number varies by local district, with 54.1% of Baltimore City students and 34.7% of Baltimore County students hitting that mark.

The chronic absenteeism rates are also growing for children in younger grades.

“And that’s a real concern, particularly when you’re thinking that they’re starting their educational career,” said Interim State Superintendent Carrey Wright.

Nearly 35% of children in kindergarten statewide are chronically absent.

“Chronic absenteeism can adversely impact a child for a lifetime,” said Clarence Crawford, president of the state board of education. “Research has shown that chronic absenteeism…impacts test scores, grades, children’s ability to be able to graduate. And also, it increases the likelihood of engagement with the criminal justice system.”

Read more at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...