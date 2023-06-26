Are you thinking about the winter holidays, yet? Cirque du Soleil is, and they’re bringing their first-ever holiday show to Baltimore.

Cirque will return to Baltimore for the first time since 2019 with performances of ‘Twas the Night Before, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

The show will take place at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center for 17 performances, beginning Nov. 24.

“Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays,” Cirque du Soleil said in their press announcement. “A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.”

The press release included a few “fun facts” about the show’s details. It requires 25 pots of glitter and 60 cans of color hairspray over the course of the show’s run. Every night 340 make-up brushes are used, and each artist applies their own make up using between 11 and 24 different products.

The show uses 52 different costumes — including eight reindeer costumes — utilizing 125 unique fabrics and materials, and 2,000 sequins per costume.

As for props and stage design, there are 12,200 linear feet of garland, and recycled/reused artificial snow equaling a volume of 5,000 cubic feet, or five large dump trucks.

Baltimore is only one of seven cities to which Cirque du Soleil will bring ‘Twas the Night Before in 2023. The other cities include New York, Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Phoenix. This is Cirque du Soleil’s 15th show in Baltimore.

“This holiday themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season has something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old, you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story,” read the press release.

Tickets are available online for Cirque Club members only starting now through July 9, 2023, and will be available to the general public starting on July 10, 2023 by visiting this link.

Cirque Club membership is free and provides access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, visit this link.

