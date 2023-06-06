Have an idea for revitalizing Harborplace and want to get developer David Bramble’s attention?

Citizens are invited to go to one of the four Community Engagement sessions that his company is holding around the city, including a well-attended inaugural meeting last weekend.

But some of Baltimore’s architects, landscape architects and designers have a different idea.

After a decade-long hiatus, the Baltimore Architecture Foundation (BAF) is bringing back its popular City Sand competition, in which participants create sand sculptures in the amphitheater between the two Harborplace pavilions at Pratt and Light streets.

The BAF is a non-profit affiliate of the Baltimore chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Baltimore) that celebrates design and the built environment through programs and events such as the Doors Open Baltimore weekend.

This year it’s working on City Sand with Bramble’s company, MCB Real Estate, the firm that’s redeveloping Harborplace after its previous owner ran into financial problems. Sponsors include the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore; AIA Baltimore; Southway Builders; Gray & Son; C. L. McCoy Framing Co., Inc., 84 Lumber and Ecological Restoration & Management.

The theme they’ve chosen for the contest is: “Reimagining Harborplace – The Future of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.” And Bramble, the managing partner of MCB Real Estate, will be one of the judges.

Participants in the 2008 City Sand contest build sand sculptures. Photo credit: Baltimore Architecture Foundation.

“Who doesn’t like to play in the sand?” asked local architect Walter Schamu, the founder of BAF. “For years architect and design teams have sculpted in sand, extraordinary visions from their fertile imaginations — all while the spectators cheered them on to vote for the Best-In-Show. Happy that City Sand is back to the Inner Harbor, a Baltimore summertime tradition.”

The City Sand contest started in 1989, when the Harborplace pavilions were still owned by The Rouse Company, the original developer. Held every June as an urban twist on the traditional sand castle contest, it was an early sign of summer in Baltimore, drawing spectators to the water’s edge to watch as teams of designers sculpted sand creations that can usually be found only at the beach. The organizers lined up blue-ribbon judges who took their jobs seriously, even when the creations were whimsical.

The contest was discontinued in 2012 after Harborplace was acquired by an out-of-town developer, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, which wouldn’t participate.

For Bramble, who wants to get people excited about returning to Harborplace, it’s a legacy event that promises to bring back memories of good times at the Inner Harbor. And just maybe, wearing his judge’s hat, he’ll take away some ideas that help him reimagine Harborplace.

City Sand will take place on June 24 from 11 a. m. to 4 p.m. in the open space between the Harborplace pavilions. The rules are a throwback to the original contest: Teams are comprised of local design professionals: builders, architects, contractors and more.

Each team will be provided with an area of sand approximately 10 feet long, 10 feet wide and one foot deep – 3.7 cubic yards in all – and challenged to come up with a sand creation that responds to the theme of “Reimagining Harborplace,” however they interpret that.

The contestants must provide their own forms, shovels, tools, and buckets. Power tools, paint, additives, armatures, frameworks and other accessories aren’t allowed. Sand and water are the only materials permitted, and water will be available at the site. Up to 12 teams will be able to participate, with a maximum of eight people per team.

The creations will be judged by a “distinguished panel of experts,” including Bramble. The winning team will receive the “coveted” Golden Shovel Award, and members of the general public will get to select a “People’s Choice” winner. Proceeds will benefit BAF.

Nine teams have signed up so far, including Design Collective; Hord Coplan Macht; BCT Design Group; The Verve Partnership; SM+P Architects; Unknown Studio; STV; Gensler, and Moseley Architects.

“We are very excited that City Sand is returning to the Inner Harbor,” said architect Eric Lowe, a past participant and longtime BAF member.

“For many years, local creatives gathered at the Inner Harbor to sculpt visions in sand to the delight of thousands. With a new chapter beginning for Harborplace, it is heartening that the new stewards share this pride of place with the many design teams that fashioned these creations throughout City Sand’s past. We are looking forward to the revival of this tradition and sharing the creativity of Baltimore with our neighbors and visitors alike.”

