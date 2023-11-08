Coppin State University will partner with the Housing Authority of Baltimore City to provide housing vouchers for 10 low-income students living in the city.

Janet Abrahams, president of the city housing authority, said this is the first and only program of its kind in Maryland.

“We know housing can be a major barrier preventing low-income students from earning a college degree,” she said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Student Housing Initiative is a “unique” program developed to “provide students with resources that they may not otherwise have,” Abrahams added.

Mosiah Fit is returning to the historically-Black university after serving in the U.S. military for 10 years.

He says the new housing vouchers will allow him to pursue his degree while supporting his son.

“I’m also currently a homeless veteran,” Fit said. “So this program is right on time.”

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...