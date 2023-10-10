A counterprotest to protect transgender students and support Baltimore County school system’s policites is planned for the county’s school board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m.

The counterprotest is in response to the group Parental Alliance for Safer Schools in Baltimore County (P.A.S.S.), whose members plan to protest the school system’s policies allowing trans students to use bathrooms and join sports teams that align with their gender identity rather than the sex listed on their birth certificate.

P.A.S.S. wants the Baltimore County Board of Education to change its policy, which the organizer, Judy Deese, sees as “discriminatory” towards and “not safe” for non-trans students.

Deese has spoken out at the Board of Education meeting in the public comment portion of the session during the Sept. 12 meeting. She has no children in the public school system right now, but six grandchildren at Baltimore County public schools. She asserted the current policy puts “all of our children in danger,” and claimed that it’s “inevitable” that because of these policies, “students are going to get hurt or damaged or traumatized.”

And I will be there along with others in defense of queer youth. Join if you can, because the transphobes certainly will drop everything to show up https://t.co/h8Adkn2Pok pic.twitter.com/fZXf9LUipx — ian is on a bike 🚲🇲🇽 (@militantqueer) October 10, 2023

The counter protesters plan to arrive at the same time as P.A.S.S. and a tweet announcing the counterprotest asks for like-minded people to “Protect trans youth” and “Show up for kids like us!”

