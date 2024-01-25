Creative Alliance announced on Thursday that Jason Steer has been appointed to be its new executive director and will start Feb. 1.

Steer comes to Creative Alliance from the Apollo Theater in New York, where he served in several senior roles related to programming, education leadership and youth engagement, helping nurture emerging talents in the arts. Born in London, England, he is a graduate of the City University of New York, where he studied fine and studio arts and sociology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason Steer to Creative Alliance and to Baltimore,” said board president Amy Seto, in a statement. “Jason brings to us his vision and experience in spearheading impactful initiatives and cultivating strategic collaborations. He will lead our beloved staff and organization to new heights.”

Jason Steer comes to Creative Alliance from the Apollo Theater in New York. Photo courtesy of Creative Alliance.

Creative Alliance’s 2024 lineup will explore three themes: Roots of Creativity, Live Out Loud, and Feel the Rhythm. Highlights include the Baltimore Crankie Festival in May, when artists will employ hand-cranked, scrolling panoramas for storytelling with live music; the 25th anniversary of the Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival; the Walk On By exhibition that partners Baltimore artists with artists from Baltimore’s Sister City of Rotterdam in the Netherlands; and a range of movement, cultural cooking and creative arts classes in its Creativity Center.

Steer is the fourth executive director in the history of the multi-purpose arts organization, which was founded in 1995 and is based in the former Patterson Theater at 3134 Eastern Ave. Past executive directors include founder Margaret Footner, Gina Caruso, and Gregory Smith. Smith started in January 2022 and stepped down in May 2023, citing family reasons for his departure.

“Baltimore presents an exhilarating opportunity for me to merge my personal journey with the diverse narratives of the city,” Steer said in a statement. “As a creator, an immigrant, and a Black man, I’ve navigated the complexities of being misunderstood, and I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of art in giving voice to the voiceless. In Baltimore, with its rich cultural tapestry, I see a canvas where art can be a bridge, connecting diverse experiences and fostering deeper understanding beyond words. My aspiration is to contribute, even in modest ways, to amplifying the voices of artists and their creations in this vibrant community, championing their stories as they shape the city’s unique identity.”

