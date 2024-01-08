Just when you think Baltimore can’t get any more supportive of those battling illness, along comes Cupid’s Undie Run!

That’s right, kids, registration is now open for the 10th annual Cupid’s Undie Run, which raises money for those affected by neurofibromatosis (NF), which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. The event raises awareness of the disease, and money for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF).

Hundreds of people will brave the cold on Feb. 3, wearing just their undies, which the organization bills as the nation’s largest pantless party and “mileish” run for charity.

In previous years, local runners have raced through the streets of Baltimore. But for the first time, this year’s pantless party will take place at a new venue, Ryleigh’s Oyster in Lutherville-Timonium.

According to the website, the Cupid’s Undie Run begins with drinking and dancing, and once sufficiently warmed up, participants jog it out for about a mile(-ish). To celebrate this brief exertion, there is an epic dance party, guaranteed to uplift!

Undies worn can be functional, simple, frilly, sparkly, shiny, and silliness is encouraged. It may even be required, if one is to run in just one’s undies in February in Baltimore.

This event takes place in cities across the United States both in person and virtually.

Ryleigh’s Oyster is located at 22 W. Padonia Road in Lutherville-Timonium. The Cupid’s Undie Run event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the run itself beginning around 2 p.m.

To register as an individual or a team, please click this link.

