OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, September 9 • 12:00pm – 2:00pm

3 beds | 3 1/2 baths | 2,256 sq. ft.

Listing Price: $995,000

Listing agent: Cindy Conklin | Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Cell: 443-629-0152

cindy.conklin@monumentsothebysrealty.com

Ideally situated on the corner of Battery Avenue and Montgomery Street, directly across from Federal Hill Park, this custom-designed property mixes old with new and offers spectacular views from every level.

Step into a dramatic octagonal foyer from the Battery Avenue entrance, then right into a newer renovated kitchen by Patrick Sutton Interiors, with the Inner Harbor as the backdrop. Custom wood cabinetry, marble countertops, and high-end appliances make this a cook’s dream. The banquette eating space makes a perfect setting for daily eating as well as entertaining. A left turn through the front door takes you into the warm dining room with original wood floors, built-ins and fireplace.

On the second level you’ll find two sizeable bedrooms, one with the same beautiful views of the harbor and city skyline. This floor also includes a high-end hall bath and a laundry area.

Continue up one more flight to find the primary bedroom with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The family room is housed on this level as well. A bright, open space with a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, and deck with more spectacular views.

The lower level doesn’t disappoint with its built-ins for an ideal office or recreational space, with a kitchenette and full bath included. This area walks out to a landscaped garden and patio. This space could be converted into a parking pad from the gated alley. High-end finishes, lighting, and built-in storage in just about every room make this home a functional showstopper!

