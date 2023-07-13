Vegetable and Butcher, a subscription-based food delivery service, will relocate its headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Prince George’s County, Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday.

The company will move to a 32,000 square-foot industrial space in Upper Marlboro.

The meal-delivery company services approximately 150 zip codes in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to the press release.

“The company offers two types of chef-inspired meals – plant-based or with animal protein – and are always dairy and gluten-free. Since its launch, the company has delivered more than 1 million meals to people in the area and currently donates hundreds of meals each week to assist those in need,” reads the announcement.

Vegetable and Butcher has 56 employees, and the move is expected to create an additional 184 full-time jobs over the next three years.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Vegetable and Butcher to the Prince George’s County business community,” Moore said. “The company has a strong commitment to working with farmers and growers while providing nourishing meals to families throughout the region. Its mission is admirable and we are proud to have the company select Maryland for its new headquarters location.”

Vegetable and Butcher’s co-founder, Turner Hoff, is thrilled about the expected growth and said his company is looking forward to being part of the changing landscape of how the food industry serves customers.

“We find ourselves in an unprecedented and exciting time at Vegetable and Butcher,” Hoff said. “If there’s anything the past few years have taught us, it is that the way we access and enjoy food has transformed in unimaginable ways. Truth is, digital access and personalization mean we are unlikely ever to return to a solely physical dining experience. But there’s a powerful upside to this deluge of change: Eaters today are more empowered and informed than ever before. That’s what makes us excited. The food industry has exposed its resiliency and its vulnerabilities—and it is our honor and privilege to help define what the industry can become.”

Ariane Valle, Vegetable and Butcher’s other co-Founder and chief experience officer, looks forward to seeing the company’s values come through in their impact on local communities.

“We’ve spent an incredible amount of energy streamlining a vertically integrated approach to our business, and we aspire to take our approach much further,” Valle said. “When we commit to securing a regional farmer’s harvest, we create impact. When we build embedded supply chains that support local communities, we become a catalyst for change. And when we let our values lead the way, we can completely redefine what it means to be a food ecosystem.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $480,000 conditional grant through Advantage Maryland to assist with project costs. Prince George’s County will provide a $480,000 conditional loan through its Economic Development Incentive Fund to help complete the project. The company is eligible for other incentives and tax credits through the More Jobs for Marylanders program and the Job Creation Tax Credit.

Maryland commerce secretary Kevin Anderson touted the advantages Prince George’s County holds for companies like Vegetable and Butcher, and for the community.

“By moving to Upper Marlboro, Vegetable and Butcher can maintain quick access to its Washington, D.C. customer base while benefiting from Maryland’s talented workforce,” Anderson said. “With nearly 200 new jobs being created in Prince George’s County, the company will make a significant impact locally as it continues its growth in the Mid Atlantic.”

In addition to the job creation Vegetable and Butcher will usher in, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is also enthusiastic about creating healthy food options for the community.

“We are Prince George’s Proud that Vegetable and Butcher has chosen Prince George’s County as the new home of their headquarters and manufacturing facility,” Alsobrooks said. “Throughout our administration, we have remained committed to bringing quality businesses and amenities to our county, as well as providing meaningful employment opportunities for our residents right in their own community. We also recognize that our residents should have access to a range of healthy food options, and we are pleased that Vegetable and Butcher will offer a variety of healthy choices to Prince Georgians.”

