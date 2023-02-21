The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) will hold five public meetings to get feedback on their updated 10-Year Solid Waste Management Plan, starting with their first meeting this week.

The Baltimore City Council adopted the current 10-year plan in 2013, and the Maryland Department of the Environment approved it in 2014.

The city has now reviewed the plan and is updating it to make necessary changes.

DPW is encourage Baltimore residents, business owners, and other community members to attend meetings or submit comments to be discussed.

The first virtual meeting will take place Feb. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on WebEx.

The plan breaks down the goals for handling the city’s solid waste stream, assessing the current solid waste collection systems, the existing and future disposal volume needs, as well as how recycling and composting sources are implemented in residential and commercial spaces.

Additionally, the plan will include the impact of federal, state, and local regulations; population predictions; and highlight strategies as recommended in the 2019 Baltimore Sustainability Plan, the 2018 Baltimore Food Waste Recovery Strategy, and the Less Waste Better Baltimore Plan.

From February to April, DPW will host three virtual public meetings and two in-person meetings to gather feedback on the plan as it moves forward and is updated.

Two weeks prior to each meeting, plan drafts will be released online to allow the public to comment.

These meetings will give an overview of plan drafts at the 60%, 90%, and 99% benchmarks.

All meetings will be recorded and made available to the public.

