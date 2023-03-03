Artists can now apply for a new round of grant funding through the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation.

The foundation has relaunched its Rubys Artist Grants, with a total of $225,000 to be used to award more than a dozen grants of up to $15,000 each.

The program will offer opportunities for professional development, networking, and community-building with alumni and mentors.

The Rubys grant program will also partner with some of the foundation’s other projects, including Open Works, Motor House, BmoreArt, and Connect + Collect. Through those projects, grantees will have access to tools, spaces, and other resources to further their artistic goals.

The foundation is now accepting applications in four categories: literary arts, media arts, performing arts, and visual arts.

Experts in each discipline will review the applications and select which projects will progress to a second round, at which time applicants will provide an outline of their full project narrative, budget, and public components.

Artists must be age 21 or older; be a resident of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford or Howard counties or Baltimore City when applying and when the grant is awarded; provide a resume showing they have been a practicing artist in their discipline for more than three years; and have a valid U.S. tax identification number.

Organizations; full- or part-time students in a degree-earning program; and current board members, committee members, staff, or consultants for the Robert W. Deutsch

Foundation, or their immediate family members; are not eligible to apply.

Grants should support the creation of the artist’s own work. Projects such as exhibitions, festivals, and anthologies showcasing other artists’ works are not eligible for a grant.

The Rubys Artist Grants program first launched in 2013 and has since funded 158 artists’ projects.

Visit the Deutsch foundation’s website for more information about eligibility criteria and how to apply for a grant.

Like this: Like Loading...