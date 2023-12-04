Developers of Baltimore’s newest apartment project, a 500-unit development called Allied | Harbor Point, will begin preleasing in April 2024, with Kettler as the residential property manager.

The development team, a joint venture of Armada Hoffler and Beatty Development Group, this week unveiled a new website and renderings for the project, which is nearing completion at 1402 Point Street. The website is www.alliedharborpoint.com.

Construction began in June 2022, and Allied | Harbor Point will initially offer a mix of 312 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences.

Apartment amenities include stainless steel GE appliances, contemporary fixtures, tile backsplashes and floor-to-ceiling windows. Certain units will have kitchen islands, walk-in closets and private balconies.

Ayers Saint Gross and BHC Architects are the architects, with interiors by Beatty Design. Armada Hoffler is the general contractor.

The name Allied | Harbor Point is a reference to the site’s previous incarnation as the Allied Chemical chromium plant. The 27-acre tract was also known as the Allied Signal property, before it was remediated and rezoned for mixed-use development.

One of the new renderings shows a fully-furnished library that is being built as an amenity for residents. Other amenities include an entertainment and catering kitchen; private gym; yoga studio and an eighth floor outdoor deck with a swimming pool, grill stations, cabanas and a dog park.

