How Baltimore and Maryland’s post-pandemic economic rebound takes place is dependent on research, entrepreneurship and technology. No better time for Technical.ly to take broader stock.

Last week, Technical.ly released our inaugural State of the Baltimore Tech Economy Report, a version of which we are publishing for each of the markets we serve. This version is made possible by support from TEDCO and Abell Foundation.

Inside, you’ll find data and analysis, including our own independent analysis of where Baltimore’s tech economy is strong, and where it falls short at a national level. We also have examples of our deepest journalism, including our Thriving series, and the people we think best exemplify the region, by way of our RealLISTs. We expect this to become a capstone to the region, and to our own work, each year.

One note on terminology. The words technology, startups and innovation are used semi-interchangeably in phrases with community, ecosystem and economy. But each phrase means something subtly different. This report intentionally is directed at the region’s tech economy — referring to the economic impact of the research, businesses and workforce focused on emerging inventions like software.

