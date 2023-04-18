Howard Hughes and Columbia community partners have big plans for celebrating Earth Day in Downtown Columbia this year.

Lots of fun-filled activities for all ages are in the works at Color Burst Park in the Merriweather District, highlighting ways people can make a positive, sustainable impact on their communities.

The Downtown Columbia event is free and open to the public, and it will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the park, located at 6000 Merriweather Drive.

Attendees can enjoy lawn games and a dance party with music from a local DJ. Children’s stations will feature activities like decorating flowerpots, painting wind chimes, face painting, glitter tattoos, and adopting a pet rock.

Participants can learn to upcycle their clothes, by bringing their old t-shirts and creating new ones with local Columbia business Roll Up N Dye. The Arbor Foundation will be giving away native trees to the first 100 guests on a first-come-first-served basis as part of Howard Hughes’ green initiative in Downtown Columbia.

The day’s festivities will also include a yoga class led by Yoga Six, where guests can relax and unwind while enjoying the outdoors. Guests who participate in the yoga class will also receive a branded, reusable water bottle, as well as the opportunity to win a $100 gift card to Toastique, which recently opened in the Merriweather District in Downtown Columbia.

The very first Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970. It’s celebrated in more than 190 countries around the world. On this 53rd anniversary of what’s considered the modern environmental movement, Earth Day’s official theme this year is “Invest In Our Planet.” You can visit the Earth Day website to learn additional ways to participate.

Symphony Woods Garage provides ample parking for the Columbia event. For directions and more information, click here.

