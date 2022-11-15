2021 Candy Lane. Photo courtesy of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore

Enjoy a sweet time this holiday season as the 2nd annual Candy Lane returns to Center Plaza next month.

The 12-day event, presented by Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, will feature a candy-themed experience with a candy stick forest, 30-foot ice cream cones, lights, festive Christmas décor, and nightly holiday entertainment.

Running from Dec. 3-16, attendees can enjoy the taste of local food and drink vendors while engaging in a different activity each day, including live music, karaoke, and family-friendly activities.

On Dec. 3, the 21-and-up Parkas and Pajamas event will encourage guests to dress in their best Apres-Ski themed gear. The party will mark the official start of the holiday season, with live music from local indie/folk band Ebb & Nova.

Family Fun Day will take place on two different days: Dec. 4 and 11. Both days will include complimentary hot cocoa, story time with the Enoch Pratt Library, holiday craft making, and a visit from Santa.

Dec. 4 will offer rowhome gingerbread making presented by Baltimore Architecture Foundation, while Dec. 11 will feature a performance from The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s OrchKids group.

Candy Lane’s other nightly programs include a trivia night, with prizes such as tickets to The National Aquarium, German Christmas Village, and Inner Harbor Ice Rink; holiday drag bingo; pet photos with Santa, benefiting BARCS; a Christmas karaoke night; and much more.

The final evening will feature the Not So Silent Night holiday party. This open bar event is ticketed, and only open to individuals 21 and older. The finale dance party will take place in the middle of Candy Lane, featuring tunes from DJ Keebee.

Each day, food and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Furry friends are welcome to join the festivities as well.

Visit Downtown Partnership of Baltimore for specific times, admission prices, reservations, and additional information.

