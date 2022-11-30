DTLR community storefront. Photo courtesy of DTLR.

The athletic footwear and apparel retailer DTLR has opened a community storefront at the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters’ Re-Engagement Center.

The storefront was designed to give school-disconnected students a fresh start by supplying them with shoes and apparel as they prepare to re-enroll in school.

The Re-Engagement center assists youth that have been disconnected from school and those returning from incarceration. They create personalized success plans while giving students access to school placement services, academic support programs, and leading them toward the path to graduation.

The center works in conjunction with local nonprofit The Movement Team, which is dedicated to uplifting communities and mentoring youth. The organization assists students’ families with housing, access to fresh food, and household necessities; which are common reasons for students to be separated from school. Photo courtesy of DTLR.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Baltimore City Public Schools and The Movement Team to support students and families in the community,” said DTLR Community Outreach Director Tremayne Lipscomb Sr. “The resources from this type of partnership provide hope and inspiration for students and their families.”

Nike donated 500 pairs of sneakers to get started and DTLR will continue to stock as needed. In addition to apparel the storefront will offer book bags and school supplies.

