Seed stage investment and tech commercialization firm Early Charm is expanding in Baltimore’s Pigtown neighborhood.

The 1100 Wicomico-based firm’s new production shop will help it reach the goal of creating 115 new job opportunities within Baltimore by 2027. The forthcoming hub, focused on expanding manufacturing operations, will be situated within a sprawling 26,000-square-foot space at 1300 Bayard St.

“Baltimore’s incredible,” CEO Ken Malone told Technical.ly. “The core of what we do is we create sustainable businesses from the science that is created by universities here in Baltimore. And we believe that that science ought to turn into real jobs for people and manufacturing jobs are a really great way of creating equitable growth in the community. And we’re deeply committed to having it all happen here in Baltimore. It’s my home. I want to see the bigger, better, brighter place to live.”

This expansion follows the recent launch of the $1 million Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program, an initiative Malone views as pivotal. This program from the Maryland Department of Commerce will dedicate grants to small and mid-sized manufacturers using Industry 4.0 technologies like Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and automation.

“The biggest challenge with anything manufacturing in the United States is the cost of capital,” Malone said. “In other words, the amount that it costs you to raise the money to buy the equipment for manufacturing is very high, meaning that the interest rates on loans or the venture capital or how are we raising that money is very high, relative to the incredibly high subsidies that exist in China for that same type of equipment.”

