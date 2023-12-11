A community partnership group in East Baltimore will honor 15 East Baltimore residents, business, and community leaders at the Joe Manns Black Wall Street Awards for Community Impact.

East Baltimore Development, Inc (EBDI) is a combination of community, government, institutional, and philanthropic partners whose goal is to “revitalize, re-energize and rebuild the East Baltimore neighborhood,” according to its website. The awards event is EBDI’s final “Stay and Play” event of the year.

EBDI began Stay and Play events in 2019 to support minority- and women-owned businesses. Those businesses, in turn, have the chance to work on EBDI’s real estate projects, and acquaint prospective residents with the East Baltimore neighborhood, according to Afro.com.

“The goal of the Black Wall Street Awards is to recognize the impact that legacy and new residents and businesses have had on the community; to celebrate heroes of the community; and to publicly thank the individuals who have had a positive impact on the community,” reads the press release announcing the awards.

Joe Manns was a Black business owner in Baltimore, who owned a trophy shop. When Manns passed away, Doni Glover, owner of BmoreNews decided to honor his legacy with the Black Wall Street Awards. The awardees span the nation, and to date, Bmore News has honored more than 1,900 people in New York, Baltimore, Washington DC, Richmond, Atlanta, New Orleans, Birmingham, Las Vegas, and Tulsa. Tulsa is the location of the most famous Black Wall Street, and the site of the bombing and murders by white supremacists that resulted in its destruction 101 years ago.

This year’s honorees include:

The event takes place on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 10 p.m. It is open to the public and free to attend. The awards will be at 16 on the Park at Residence Inn by Marriott, 800 N. Wolfe St. in Baltimore. There will be a cash bar, food menu and music by DJ TNT.

