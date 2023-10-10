As the new chair of women’s engagement and philanthropy for The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, Harriette Weinner` sat down with us to talk about her Baltimore roots, high school musicals, love of Israel and long obsession with American singer, songwriter Stevie Nicks.

A Proud “Baltimorean”

I’m proud to be one of those “born and bred Baltimore girls.” I attended Pikesville High School and I wear that badge of honor proudly. Meeting my husband during our high school years while working at Mike’s Pizza, a popular hangout in the ’80s, was a bonus.

I grew up at Beth Israel, where I was named, had my bat mitzvah and eventually got married. However, when my kids started attending Beth Tfiloh (Dahan Community School) and wanted to join their friends at synagogue, we transitioned to Beth Tfiloh Congregation.

But my involvement with The Associated truly began when I wanted to connect with people my age and life stage. Someone suggested Dor Tikvah, a program at The Associated, as a way to achieve this.

The class was filled with young moms juggling life, just like me. That’s when I realized I had found my place within The Associated system.

