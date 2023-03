EVO has infused a refreshingly tart sour ale with Torocco Varietal Blood Oranges to make ‘Wild Tang’. Dry-hopped with Cascade and Simcoe to highlight the sweet fruit and orange zest flavors, balanced with bright acidity. 4.9% ABV 8 IBU.

Introduced in 2020, Wild Tang Blood Orange Session Sour is available in cans or look for it on tap at your local establishment. With warmer weather coming, this refreshing EVO beer goes great with summer!

