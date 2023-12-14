Smash Burger concept Fat Patties has closed at McHenry Row in Locust Point after being open for less than a year and a half. ITA Group Holdings, the owners of Fat Patties and the parent company of Greene Turtle, will be bringing a different concept to the space.

ITA’s Founder Growth Platform, which invests in founders and new dining concepts, will lead up the rebrand at Fat Patties. Marilyn Perkins, a spokesperson for ITA, told SouthBMore.com the following in an email:

The Founder Growth Platform (FGP) is bringing an exciting new concept to the protype space at McHenry Row in Locust Point – formally occupied by Fat Patties. The space was originally intended as a launching pad for founders joining FGP and Kevin Curley took the first leap with the opening of Fat Patties. After an incredibly successful run, Kevin recently opened his third RegionAle, and will now be focused on culinary and innovation for ITA Group Holdings and the growth of the RegionAle brand. In his role, he will be assisting the partners as they introduce a new brand to the space. While Fat Patties will be missed, constant reinvention is part of FGP as founders test new ideas and eventually move on to the scale phase with their brands. We look forward to bringing new offerings to the Locust Point community in the new year!

