Baltimore software development company Fearless has appointed Alka Bhave as president of Fearless Digital, part of the company’s expansion and new organizational structure.

One of Baltimore’s largest minority-owned businesses, Fearless recently announced plans for future growth, including becoming two entities: Fearless Digital and Fearless Guides. They’ve just received $17 million in financing from Truist Bank and the Maryland Small Business Development Authority to help with future growth.

Fearless has been focused on government technology, and Fearless Guides will help expand its impact internationally and reach its goal of $1 billion in revenue.

Fearless Digital, the division Bhave will head, designs, engineers, and delivers digital solutions to solve problems and drive impact. She will in charge of increasing its customer base within both government and private sectors. In 2022, Fearless began expanding into partnering with private enterprise with heavy-hitting clients such as the NFL and Exelon.

“We’re excited to have Alka join us in this new role. Her experience working with government customers, digital transformation and strategy, and human-centered innovation will be critical to supporting our growing portfolios of public and private sector customers,” said Fearless CEO Delali Dzirasa.

Bhave will help continue Fearless’s emphases on sustainability and people in the world of technology. “With more than 26 years of experience in the public sector spanning systems engineering and integration, program and project management, and continuous improvement, Bhave brings leadership experience from public and private, for-profit and non-profit entities focused on IT services, engineering, and research & development,” reads the press release announcing her appointment.

“I’m honored to be part of Fearless’ growth strategy and am inspired by the vision to drive sustainable impact by building up tech, people, and organizations. Fearless has established itself as a growing leader in digital transformation within the public sector. I’m excited to take the company and our customers forward and achieve speed to mission outcomes through the value proposition that Fearless’ new digital services integrator model enables,” Bhave said. “The tech plus people model is a passion I’ve held my entire career. It is exhilarating to be a part of an organization that has this belief in their DNA.”

Fearless has won a host of awards for ingenuity and workplace culture. In 2017 they were named the Best Service Company at the Maryland Incubator Company of the Year Awards. By 2021 they were the 5th largest minority-owned business in the Greater Baltimore region. Also in 2021 they were named one of Maryland’s Coolest Spaces by the Daily Record, and Fearless and Hutch received GBE Bridging the Gap Achievement awards for mentorship in the Baltimore tech community.

