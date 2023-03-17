Students at Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex were in for a major surprise this week when FedEx Cares gifted them with new shoes.

Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures new children’s coats and shoes, collaborated with FedEx Cares in an effort to give back to local underserved families and encourage more outdoor activities among youth.

This partnership is part of the FedEx 50 Days of Caring initiative. During a 50-day countdown leading up to the company’s 50th anniversary on April 17, the company encouraged employees to give back to their communities through service projects.

“Through our FedEx Cares program, we’re committed to giving back to the communities we serve every day,” said FedEx Communications Advisor Chelsea Satkowiak. “Our team members who live and work in these communities are excellent resources for identifying schools with students who would benefit most from receiving new shoes through our collaboration with Operation Warm, which is how Sandalwood Elementary was selected as a recipient.”

Operation Warm and FedEx Cares provided more than 250 new pairs of shoes to Sandalwood students, from pre-kindergarten to second grade. The focus is typically on lower grade levels as Operation Warm manufactures shoes in sizes 6 toddler to 5 kids.

FedEx volunteers help students try on new shoes.

“It is truly heartwarming to watch the kids’ faces light up with big smiles as they pick out new shoes in their favorite colors, especially knowing that these efforts help to relieve their families of the financial burden,” Satkowiak said. “These shoes enable children to play, feel confident, get to and from school safely, and simply enjoy being kids. It’s a privilege to be part of such a transformative initiative.”

By the end of the 50 Days of Caring initiative FedEx will have supplied more than 8,400 pairs of shoes to 28 schools nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...