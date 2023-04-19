Organizers of the Fell’s Point Fun Festival have put out a call for artists, makers, crafters, bands, food vendors and sponsors who would like to be part of the event, scheduled for Oct. 6, 7 and 8.

This will be the 57th year for the waterfront festival, which bills itself as the “largest live music event in Baltimore.”

It’s produced by The Preservation Society, a non-profit also known as The Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell’s Point, and part of the proceeds benefits its preservation-oriented programs and activities.

The Society has selected Kathy Hornig, CEO of Five Star Festivals, to produce this year’s festival. For many years, Hornig was the “festival guru” for the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts, where she led a team that produced Artscape, the Baltimore Book Festival, Light City and other citywide events. Hornig also worked on last year’s Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore, a week-long event.

The Fell’s Point Fun Festival began in 1967 as an event to raise funds to fight a transportation project designed to link I-83 and I-95 with a highway that would have crossed the Inner Harbor, wiping out large sections of Fells Point, Canton and south Baltimore in the process.

The highway never materialized, and the festival has grown into a free annual event that covers six city blocks in the heart of Fell’s Point, providing a showcase for the region’s artists, makers and musicians.

The festival has been held every year except 2020, when crowd gatherings were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year it’s scheduled to take place just two weeks after Artscape, which is returning for the first time since 2019 and shifting from July to September.

With less than six months to go before the Fell’s Point festival, organizers are now taking applications from bands, vendors, sponsors and others. More information is available at fellspointfest.com.

