After a two-year hiatus, Baltimore will have fireworks at the Inner Harbor on New Year’s Eve.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced that the city’s traditional fireworks display will begin at midnight and last 12 to 15 minutes, and that the band Soul Centered will perform at the Inner Harbor from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The event, which draws thousands to Baltimore’s downtown waterfront, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

In addition to the musical performance, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore will keep the Inner Harbor Ice Rink open for skating until midnight.

