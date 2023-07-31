Monument Marine Group will gather with city officials, Canton residents and boaters on Tuesday to mark completion of the first phase of a $45 million revitalization of Lighthouse Point Marina in the 2700 block of Boston Street.

Monument, an investment firm, acquired the marina in April of 2022 from Scott Plank’s War Horse Cities and joined with Oasis Marinas to begin a two-phase renovation of the property.

Work has involved a complete demolition and reconstruction of the marina docks and piers, reducing the number of slips from 460 to 400. Phase 1 also included introduction of the Drift Bar, a floating cocktail dock that opened this month.

Plans for Phase 2 include renovation of the former Bo Brooks restaurant and bar, a boater’s lounge, gym and other improvements. That phase is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Lighthouse Point Marina (newlhp.com) has floating docks with slips ranging from 35 feet to 300 feet. The slips are available at hourly, daily, monthly, seasonal and annual rates.

A private “Thank You to Friends and Neighbors” event for invited guests, including a preview of plans for Phase 2, has been scheduled for August 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Drift Bar. Drift Bar’s usual hours are Monday to Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

