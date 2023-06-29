The Baltimore Peninsula development team recently hired DUO Signage + Graphics to add a painted “Welcome to Baltimore Peninsula” sign on the roof of the building at 151 W. McComas St. This 97,000 sq. ft. industrial building was previously home to Schuster Concrete and Lyon Conklin & Co., but sat vacant for years before being acquired by Sagamore Ventures of The Baltimore Peninsula development team in 2014.

The exterior of the building was given a facelift in 2018 with new paint and windows. It has a large metal warehouse attached to a four-story brick building. It sits adjacent to Swann Park.

DUO designed and installed the sign, which features 13 ft. white letters, last month. The north-facing facade of the roof, which faces I-95 South, was also repainted maroon.

John “Woody” Wood of DUO told SouthBMore.com he had six members of his team stenciling the letters and five painting them. The letters required 11 gallons of paint. Woody rented a 85 ft. aerial lift to install the sign.

Woody, who has installed many signs around South Baltimore and in the metro area, was excited to have his and his installers work visible from I-95.

Read more at SouthBmore.

