CREDIT PRESERVATION MARYLAND/FLICKR

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration.

A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future.

Better access to diapers and menstruation products

One bill from Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) would allow people on supplemental nutrition assistance programs (SNAP) will be able to use their benefits for diapers and menstruation products.

The process is a little more complicated than simply passing a law. The bill would allow Maryland to apply for a waiver from the U.S. Agriculture Department, which would allow people in Maryland to use SNAP and other benefits for those products.

Providing the USDA gives the OK, and this bill passes, then the benefits can be used toward the products. The legislation follows in the footsteps of Illinois, which passed a similar law last year.

Single-payer health care

Delegate Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery) filed an ambitious 86-page bill that would provide single-payer, universal health care to Maryland residents.

The bill would create a public corporation and a state government office to provide services for Maryland residents by 2025.

The corporation and office would be in charge of establishing requirements for single-payer health care, including eligibility, participation, benefits, payroll premiums and collective negotiations with health care providers.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...