Great Talk Inc and The Alexander Grass Humanities Institute JHU present Is Artificial Intelligence Out of Control and is it Our Best Future? This panel discussion will take place on Wednesday, March 1 at 7pm, at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center for Physics & Astronomy, Room 272 San Martin Drive, Baltimore, MD.

RAMA CHELLAPPA, Chief Scientist of The Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy.

Rama Chellappa a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in electrical and computer engineering and biomedical engineering and chief scientist at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy, is a pioneer in the area of artificial intelligence. His work in computer vision, pattern recognition, and machine learning have had a profound impact on areas including biometrics, smart cars, forensics, and 2D and 3D modeling of faces, objects, and terrain. His work in motion capturing and imaging shows promise for future use in health care and medicine.

He joined Johns Hopkins after 29 years at the University of Maryland, where he served lengthy stretches as chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and director of the Center for Automation Research. He is a member of Johns Hopkins’ Mathematical Institute for Data Science and the Center for Imaging Science.

KATHLEEN FEATHERINGHAM, Director of Artificial Intelligence Practice, Booz Allen Hamilton.

Kathleen Featheringham is a director in Booz Allen’s artificial intelligence (AI) practice. She leads the firm’s overall AI strategy, as well as its work focused on ethical AI.

An expert in strategy and change management as well as AI and analytics, Kathleen has more than 20 years of experience working with clients across the Federal Government. Leveraging her experience leading highly technical cross-functional teams through transformation, she established and scaled Booz Allen’s AI strategy and training capabilities, which are aimed at empowering organizations to grow their ability to harness analytics for data-driven decision making. She was a founding member of the team that developed Booz Allen’s award-winning Data Science 5K Challenge program, which focused on upskilling the firm’s data science workforce to help clients use data in new ways.

PETER LEVIN, co-founder & CEO of Amida Technology Solutions.

Peter L. Levin is the co-founder and CEO of Amida Technology Solutions, an information technology firm that focuses on data interoperability, exchange, governance, and security.

From May 2009 until March 2013 he was Senior Advisor to the Secretary and Chief Technology Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs. At VA he co-created and led the inter-agency deployment of the Blue Button personal health record, as well as the Virtual Regional Office (the platform of VA’s disability claims management system), and the consolidated electronic health record portal with the Department of Defense (now known as the Joint Legacy Viewer). He also led the implementation of VA’s first social media outreach, their employee innovation and industry competitions, and their inaugural Presidential Innovation Fellows initiative.

MARC ROTENBERG, President & Founder of the Center for AI and Digital Policy.

Marc Rotenberg is President and Founder of the Center for AI and Digital Policy. He is a leading expert in data protection, open government, and AI policy. He has served on many international advisory panels, including the OECD AI Group of Experts. Marc helped draft the Universal Guidelines for AI, a widely endorsed human rights framework for the regulation of Artificial Intelligence.

Marc is the author of several textbooks including the 2020 AI Policy Sourcebook and Privacy and Society (West Academic 2016). He teaches privacy law and the GDPR at Georgetown Law. Marc has spoken frequently before the US Congress, the European Parliament, the OECD, UNESCO, judicial conferences, and international organizations. Marc has directed international comparative law studies on Privacy and Human Rights, Cryptography and Liberty, and Artificial Intelligence and Democratic Values. Marc is a graduate of Harvard College, Stanford Law School, and Georgetown Law.

MODERATOR: DAVID IGNATIUS, prize-winning columnist and associate editor for the Washington Post.

David Ignatius writes a twice-a-week foreign affairs column for The Washington Post. He is a former adjunct lecturer at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and currently Senior Fellow to the Future of Diplomacy Program.

Ignatius has written 11 spy novels: “The Paladin” (2020), “The Quantum Spy,” (2017), “The Director,” (2014), “Bloodmoney” (2011), “The Increment” (2009), “Body of Lies” (2007), “The Sun King” (1999), “A Firing Offense” (1997), “The Bank of Fear” (1994), “SIRO” (1991), and “Agents of Innocence” (1987). “Body of Lies” was made into a 2008 Ridley Scott film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

