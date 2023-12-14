December 16

12PM – 4PM

Aliceanna Street

Harbor East is excited to bring back Pet Photos with Santa on Saturday, December 16 from 12pm – 4pm. In partnership with BARCs, Santa will be ready to “strike a paws” with your four legged friends! Enjoy printed photos on-site to take home with you!

Harbor East’s Joyful Jams series will continue with the David Bach trio playing festive holiday tunes throughout the afternoon. Stop by the Harbor East table outside of Häagen-Dazs for a hot chocolate giveaway while supplies last! Be one of the first 100 people to stop by the table and take home a branded Joyful Jams mug!

Don’t forget to RSVP here for free parking at the 100 International/Four Seasons garage! Finish your holiday shopping, stop by your favorite restaurant, and enjoy a great afternoon in Harbor East!

