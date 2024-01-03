Some people came from as far as Silver Spring Tuesday night to join dozens of people gathered in front of the Harford County Circuit Court, where Christmas lights still dangled from the trees. In gloved hands they clutched candles and wrote notes with messages for Meghan Riley Lewis.

“She really was the heart of the neighborhood.”

That’s how Carla Brown described Lewis, her neighbor. Brown lived next to Lewis, first in the apartment below her and then in the next door apartment. Brown is Black.

“There’s not a lot of diversity in Harford County. But when I moved in, she was extremely welcoming. I felt safe,” said Brown.

Lewis was killed last Wednesday, in the street in front of her home when a man named Brian Delen shot her through the abdomen. Lewis was a trans woman.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

