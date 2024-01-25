The Harbor Point Ice Festival returns to Harbor Point Central Plaza with “A Love Letter to Maryland” on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accomplished ice sculptors will use chainsaws and chisels to create sculptures reflecting Charm City at its best. There will be a Ravens-themed ice sculpture, Mr. Trash Wheel made from ice, and the iconic “The Greatest City in America” bench! This will be an all-ages event, featuring interactive ice creations, music, and other activities.

At room temperature, ice sculptures can last for a few hours. In freezing temperatures outdoors, they can last for months, according to HowStuffWorks.com. They can come from a single block of ice or be created from several blocks melted together. They’re heavy, no matter what, as a gallon of water weighs around 8 pounds. In ice form, the weight is about the same. The ice from which a sculptor may begin their carving can weight up to 300 pounds.

“Along with enjoying sculptures and carvings, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in live interactive dry ice performances by Rocket Reba, enjoy the melodies of Roses N Russ and experience a special performance of the Mr. Trash Wheel song by Waterfront Partnership’s Adam Lindquist,” reads the press release announcing the festival.

Visitors can purchase food and drinks from local restaurants and food trucks, including Attman’s Deli, Ceremony Coffee, Shareef’s Grill Wraps, Fuzzies Burgers, Lattimore Funnel Cake and Bar Movement.

Activities will include a STEM performance, a Salute to Mr. Trash Wheel, live carvings of ice sculptures, and more. You can see a complete schedule of events and get more information by clicking this link.

The event is free, and will take place rain or shine at Harbor Point Central Plaza, located at 1310 Point Street, Baltimore, MD.

Editor’s note: Mayor Brandon Scott will no longer be in attendance. This article has been updated.

